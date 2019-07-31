Adam Triggs is a nonresident fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He is based in Canberra, Australia, as the director of research at the Asian Bureau of Economic Research at the Australian National University.

His academic research focuses on macroeconomic cooperation between countries, financial risks and safety nets, competition (antitrust) policy, and trade and financial integration, with a particular focus on Asia. Triggs is widely published in leading economics journals and is a regular contributor to media outlets in Australia, Asia, and around the globe. In previous roles, Triggs worked as an economic policy adviser in the Australian Prime Minister’s Department, an economic adviser to the Shadow Assistant Treasurer of Australia, an economist at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in mergers and acquisitions regulation, and an adviser on Indigenous policy at the Cape York Institute. He has also worked as a consultant to a variety of companies, banks, and government departments in Australia. Triggs holds a bachelor’s degree in law, a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in international economics and a Ph.D. in macroeconomics from the Australian National University.