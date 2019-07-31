 Skip to main content
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Adam Triggs is a nonresident fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He is based in Canberra, Australia, as the director of research at the Asian Bureau of Economic Research at the Australian National University.

His academic research focuses on macroeconomic cooperation between countries, financial risks and safety nets, competition (antitrust) policy, and trade and financial integration, with a particular focus on Asia. Triggs is widely published in leading economics journals and is a regular contributor to media outlets in Australia, Asia, and around the globe. In previous roles, Triggs worked as an economic policy adviser in the Australian Prime Minister’s Department, an economic adviser to the Shadow Assistant Treasurer of Australia, an economist at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in mergers and acquisitions regulation, and an adviser on Indigenous policy at the Cape York Institute. He has also worked as a consultant to a variety of companies, banks, and government departments in Australia. Triggs holds a bachelor’s degree in law, a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in international economics and a Ph.D. in macroeconomics from the Australian National University.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Asia & the Pacific
Global Economy
Global Trade
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Position
Director of Research, Asian Bureau of Economic Research, Australian National University
Past Positions
Economic Policy Adviser in the Australian Prime Minister’s Department
Policy Adviser to the Shadow Assistant Treasurer of Australia
Economist, Mergers and Acquisitions Regulation, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
Adviser on Indigenous Policy, Cape York Institute
Education
Ph.D. in economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University (2018)
Master of International and Development Economics, Crawford School, Australian National University (2011)
Bachelor of Laws, College of Law, Australian National University (2008)
Bachelor of Economics, College of Business and Economics, Australian National University (2007)

Research

Blog Posts

