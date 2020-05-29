Webinar | Fractured Global Value Chains post COVID-19: Can India gain its missed glory?

India must consider various options to invigorate the domestic economy in the coming months. One of the options lies in strengthening its manufacturing sector through greater participation in the fractured global value chains (GVCs). This could give a boost to both jobs and incomes. China is currently the most important hub of GVCs for many multinational enterprises (MNEs). While the SARS virus had impacted GVCs in 2003, the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 is going to be much worse. In a recent blog for Brookings India, Prof. Rajesh Chadha takes a closer look at how India can regain its missed glory in the face of fractured global value chains post COVID-19.

India has a great potential to attract investment from MNEs which may now be looking to diversify or shift their production facilities away from China. It should make the best use of this opportunity which has evaded it during the last two decades.

In our webinar, experts will discuss global value chains, the impact of COVID-19 and lessons for India. The webinar will be moderated by Rajesh Chadha, Program Director, Natural Resources, Brookings India, and features the following speakers:

Harsha Vardhana Singh, Senior Fellow, Council on Emerging Market Enterprises, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and former Deputy Director-General at the World Trade Organization

Aaditya Mattoo, Chief Economist of the East Asia and Pacific Region at the World Bank, and former Economic Counsellor at the World Trade Organization

Prema-Chandra Athukorala, Professor of Economics, Arndt-Corden Department of Economics, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University

Rana Hasan, Director, Development Economics and Indicators Division, Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department, Asian Development Bank

