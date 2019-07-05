We are hosting a panel discussion on Patricia Mukhim’s book, “Waiting For An Equal World: Gender In The Northeast”.

Abstract: This volume is a compilation of the author’s essays, editorials, columns and other writings on gender spread over numerous years. The starting point and main focus is Khasi matrilineal society but the book also intersects with and touches upon larger issues of gender in the neighbouring states of India’s Northeast, all of which follow the patriarchal order of society. The book also explores the fault lines in matriliny, such as the under-representation of women in politics.

Author’s Bio: Patricia Mukhim is the editor of the Shillong Times and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2000. She was a member of the National Security Advisory Board from 2012-2014. Mukhim’s life and work mirror the challenges that society faces, not just in Meghalaya but across India’s Northeast. During the turbulent years of militancy in Meghalaya, she initiated a movement “Shillong We Care”. She also regularly contributes to The Telegraph, The Statesman, The Assam Tribune and The Hindu.

