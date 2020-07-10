India and the European Union: Next steps in strategic partnership

On July 15, India and the European Union (EU) will hold their 15th Summit. Celebrating twenty years, their strategic partnership is now at a crossroads, facing a changing world order fraught by tensions between the United States and China. As middle powers, will the EU and India now be able to realize the untapped potential of their partnership, from trade and data to connectivity and security? Is a more assertive China helping Europe to shed its reluctance to engage India in the Indo-Pacific? Given disrupted supply chains, can we expect India to engage the EU on geo-economic cooperation, including trade and investments? And how are the EU, France, Germany and other member-states responding to the India-China conflict?

To address these and other questions from participants, please join us for an interactive discussion, where we will interpret the EU-India summit’s outcome and examine the possible next steps in their strategic partnership.

Garima Mohan is Transatlantic Fellow at The German Marshall Fund (GMF) of the United States. Dr. Mohan is and an expert on Europe-India relations and EU Foreign Policy in Asia. She was previously acting team leader and coordinator for the EU’s Asia-Pacific Research and Advice Network (APRAN), which supports EU policymakers on issues concerning the Asia-Pacific. She recently authored “Prospects for the New EU Strategy on India: Game Changer or Business as Usual?”

Indrani Bagchi is senior diplomatic editor at The Times of India, the world’s largest English language daily, where she reports and analyses foreign policy issues. She has been a Reuters Fellow at Oxford University and a Lin-Tien Fellow on US-China relations at Brookings Institution, in Washington DC. She recently wrote “Re-writing Multilateralism post-COVID.”

Constantino Xavier is Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security Studies at Brookings India, where he leads the Sambandh Initiative on regional connectivity. Dr. Xavier researches on India’s changing role as a regional power, and the challenges of security, connectivity and. He also works on Europe’s relations with India and Asia and recently co-authored “Talking Trade with the EU” with Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

