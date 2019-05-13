India 2024: Policy priorities for the new government
On May 23, India will announce the results of the 2019 general elections. What should the incoming government be prioritising over the next five years? In a new collection of policy briefs – India 2024 – 13 scholars affiliated with Brookings India have provided their recommendations as to what the next government should focus upon, covering major issues in development and governance; foreign policy and security; and energy and sustainability. Their memos provide specific recommendations to improve urbanisation, healthcare, higher education, neighbourhood policy, national security management, India-China relations, de-carbonisation, and electricity pricing.
To release the key recommendations, Brookings India Fellows Shamika Ravi, Rahul Tongia, Sahil Ali, Dhruva Jaishankar, and Constantino Xavier will feature in a discussion on Friday, May 17. This event will be on-the-record and open to the press and public.
We will be livestreaming the event. Please click here to start watching.

