Emerging Voices Reception with Ambassador of Thailand, representing the 2019 Chair of ASEAN

Brookings India organised the twelfth meeting of its Foreign Policy Emerging Voices Network in New Delhi. The informal reception was with Ambassador Chutintorn Gongsakdi of Thailand. Attendees had the oppurtunity to interact informally with the ambassador and his colleagues. As Thailand is this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he was joined by diplomats from the embassies or high commissions of other ASEAN member states, including diplomats from Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, and Brunei.

The Emerging Voices Network receptions started in 2016 and are meant to facilitate interactions between emerging leaders in Indian foreign policy – including from the government, private sector, universities, think tanks, non-profit organizations, and media – and members of the foreign diplomatic community.