Development Seminar | Digital technologies in emerging economies: Benefits and challenges

We are hosting our next Development Seminar on “Digital Technologies in Emerging Economies: Benefits and Challenges” with Dr. Giri Tayi, Professor of Management Science and Information Systems at the State University of New York at Albany.

Abstract: Emerging Economies around the world are rapidly adopting and deploying digital technologies (such as AI, ML, IoT, Robotics, Image recognition systems etc.) in all sectors. Digital India initiative is one example of this growing trend. Although these technologies have the potential to offer tremendous benefits—enhancing innovation, raising productivity, increasing GDP growth—they could also be detrimental to economic and social equality in the society, affecting different segments of the population unequally. This discussion will provide an overview of digital technologies, their characteristics, potential for emerging economies along with the downside risks and possible mechanisms and approaches to mitigate the negative impacts.

Speaker’s Bio: Giri’s research and teaching interests lie in the fields of Information Systems, Operations Management, and Operations Research. His current research streams include Digital Technologies and Business Transformation, Open Government Data Initiatives, E-Commerce and Omni-Channel Retailing, Information Sharing in Supply Chains, and Economics of Information Systems. Giri holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University.

Discussant: Rahul Matthan is a Partner at Trilegal, and heads the Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice at the firm. He advises on new content delivery models, regulatory issues, and legal and contractual issues in global e-commerce. Rahul has worked in a range of sectors in the technology space, including data protection, biotechnology, electronic commerce, new media, etc. He pursued law at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

Dr. Rahul Tongia, Fellow, Brookings India will moderate the discussion.

