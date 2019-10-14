American Leadership in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals
Past Event
American Leadership in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals
On Monday, September 23, 2019, Brookings in collaboration with the U.N. Foundation, co-hosted a public event at the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice. The event showcased the best of American leadership and innovation meeting to discuss how U.S. cities, states, foundations, businesses, and universities are at the forefront of driving social progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In attendance were mayors and governors who are currently collaborating with local stakeholders to advance the SDGs at home while engaging with their peers globally; philanthropic and private investors who are making investments to catalyze and scale up innovation with positive social outcomes worldwide; leaders of businesses that are changing business operations to improve societal benefit; and the heads of universities and civil society that are training next-generation leaders and catalyzing local political momentum.
Agenda
Welcome
John R. Allen, President of Brookings Institution
Master of Ceremonies: Tony Pipa, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution
Panel 1
Moderator: Kathy Calvin, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation
Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications
Raj Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation
Lightning Talk
Penny Abeywardena, Commissioner of International Affairs, New York City
Panel 2
Moderator: Ashok Regmi, International Youth Foundation
Mayor William Peduto, City of Pittsburgh
Ann Cudd, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor, University of Pittsburgh
James Garrett, Provost, Carnegie Mellon University
Lisa Schroeder, President, Pittsburgh Foundation
David Finegold, President, Chatham University
Lightning Talk
Celeste Connors, CEO of Hawaii Green Growth
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.