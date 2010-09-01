The Increase in Income Cyclicality of High-Income Households and Its Relation to the Rise in Top Income Shares [with Comments and Discussion]

We document a large increase in the cyclicality of the incomes

of high-income households, coinciding with the rise in their share of aggregate

income. In the United States, since top income shares began to rise rapidly

in the early 1980s, incomes of those in the top 1 percent of the income distribution

have averaged 14 times average income and been 2.4 times more cyclical.

Before the early 1980s, incomes of the top 1 percent were slightly less cyclical

than average. The increase in cyclicality at the top is to a large extent due to

increases in the share and the cyclicality of their earned income. The high cyclicality

among top incomes is found for households without stock options; following

the same households over time; for post-tax, post-transfer income; and

for consumption. We study cyclicality throughout the income distribution and

reconcile our findings with earlier work. Furthermore, greater top income share

is associated with greater top income cyclicality across recent decades, across

subgroups of top income households, and, in changes, across countries. This

suggests a common cause. We show theoretically that increases in the production

scale of the most talented can raise both top incomes and their cyclicality.