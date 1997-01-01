Can Families Smooth Variable Earnings?

THE LABOR MARKET in the United States is marked by considerable

year-to-year variation in individual earnings. In theory, variation in

the earnings of family heads need not be a source of welfare loss to

families. Families can rely on their own savings, the labor supply of

other family members, and government tax and transfer programs to

smooth this variation, so that family consumption remains unchanged.

In practice, however, these sources of consumption smoothing may be

far from adequate. This issue takes on particular salience in the United

States today, because of a substantial increase in the instability of

earnings over the past twenty years. As Peter Gottschalk and Robert

Moffitt have shown, and as we confirm below, earnings variation has

trended upward since the early 1970s. We estimate that over the period

1970-91, earnings variation has grown by a striking 76 percent.