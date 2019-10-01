Agricultural risk management: theories and applications in the Sahel and West Africa

PARM collaborated with the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (UCAD) and the Permanent Inter-State Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS) / AGRHYMET Regional Center to develop this manual on “Agricultural Risk Management: Theory and Applications in the Sahel and West Africa”, based on the theoretical knowledge of Agricultural Risk Management (GRA) and the initiatives proposed by the sectors – public and private – in West Africa, and particularly in the Sahel region at the local, national and international levels, which are risk-based and apply the holistic approach of the GRA.

This is a french language publication.