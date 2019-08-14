Healthy Aging in Asia

How are health systems in Asia promoting evidencebased policies for healthy aging? What strategies have been tried to prevent noncommunicable chronic diseases, screen for early detection, raise quality of care, improve medication adherence, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, and increase “value for money” in health spending?

The chapters of this book contribute to the literature on how diverse economies of Asia are preparing for older population age structures and transforming health systems to support patients who will live with chronic disease for decades. Fifteen concise chapters cover multiple aspects of policy initiatives for healthy aging and economic research on diabetes and hypertension control in health systems as diverse as cities such as Singapore and Hong Kong, to large economies such as Japan, India, and China. Topics include precision health and personalized medicine in Japan; China’s evolving family doctor system and its national demonstration areas for chronic disease control; cancer disparities and public private roles in Taiwan; and policies for healthy aging in Korea and India. Several chapters draw on research led by the Stanford Asia Health Policy Program on the net value of chronic disease management programs throughout Asia, starting with analysis of detailed longitudinal, patientlevel data on diabetes management as a lens for understanding the net value of medical spending for patients with complicated chronic diseases across diverse health systems.