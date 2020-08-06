book
Brookings Papers on Economic Activity: Fall 2019
Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) provides academic and business economists, government officials, and members of the financial and business communities with timely research on current economic issues.
Contents:
- All Medicaid Expansions Are Not Created Equal: The Geography and Targeting of the Affordable Care Act
Craig Garthwaite, John Graves, Tal Gross, Zeynal Karaca,
Victoria Marone, and Matthew J. Notowidigdo
- Policies and Payoffs to Addressing America’s College Graduation Deficit
Christopher Avery, Jessica Howell, Matea Pender,
and Bruce Sacerdote
- The Optimal Inflation Target and the Natural Rate of Interest
Philippe Andrade, Jordi Galí, Hervé Le Bihan, and Julien Matheron
- Inflation Dynamics: Dead, Dormant, or Determined Abroad?
Kristin J. Forbes
- Macri’s Macro: The Elusive Road to Stability and Growth
Federico Sturzenegger
- Progressive Wealth Taxation
Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman