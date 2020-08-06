Brookings Papers on Economic Activity: Fall 2019

Janice C. Eberly

Janice C. Eberly is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution in Economic Studies and co-editor of Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA). She is also the James R. and Helen D. Russell Professor of Finance and former Chair of the Finance Department at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She served as the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and Chief Economist at the U.S. Treasury from 2011 to 2013.