TechTank Podcast Episode 43: What should we do about computer chip shortages?

Digital technology is expanding rapidly and high demand for these products is putting enormous demands on global supply chains. One area that has exhibited major bottlenecks is semiconductors, the computer chips that power the digital revolution. Everything from cars and manufacturing facilities to smart phones require chips, however, recent shortages in that area exacerbated by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions have slowed production and imperiled economic activity.

To discuss this important issue, TechTank host Darrell West is joined by Jeremy Mark, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomics Center, and Emily Kilcrease, senior fellow and director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for New American Security.

You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the TechTank podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Acast.

TechTank is a biweekly podcast from The Brookings Institution exploring the most consequential technology issues of our time. From artificial intelligence and racial bias in algorithms, to Big Tech, the future of work, and the digital divide, TechTank takes abstract ideas and makes them accessible. Moderators Dr. Nicol Turner Lee and Darrell West speak with leading technology experts and policymakers to share new data, ideas, and policy solutions to address the challenges of our new digital world.