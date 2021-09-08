TechTank Podcast Episode 27: Which U.S. Cities Are Poised for AI Growth?

AI is generating a lot of interest all around the world. It is a way to spur innovation, develop new products and services, and increase economic development. Many places see it as the engine of economic growth and technological innovation.

But there is tremendous variation across local and regional economies in how well-positioned cities are as the AI economy grows. Some metropolitan areas have tremendous assets and lots of AI-related activity while others see little activity.

Those variations raise interesting questions about which places are doing well and why they are doing well. Studying those questions provides insights into what other places can do to boost their technology innovation and build their local economies.

To discuss these important questions, host Darrell West is joined in this TechTank podcast episode by Mark Muro, Senior Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy program at Brookings, and Sifan Liu, Senior Research Analyst in the Brookings Metro program. They are the co-authors of a new paper entitled “The geography of AI: Which cities will drive the artificial intelligence revolution?”

You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the TechTank podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Acast.

TechTank is a biweekly podcast from The Brookings Institution exploring the most consequential technology issues of our time. From artificial intelligence and racial bias in algorithms, to Big Tech, the future of work, and the digital divide, TechTank takes abstract ideas and makes them accessible. Moderators Dr. Nicol Turner Lee and Darrell West speak with leading technology experts and policymakers to share new data, ideas, and policy solutions to address the challenges of our new digital world.