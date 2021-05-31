TechTank Podcast Episode 20: Did citizens’ use of technology deliver justice for George Floyd?

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by police officer Derek Chauvin, questions remain about the emerging role of technology in the criminal justice process. Bystanders like Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the death of Mr. Floyd on her smartphone, are now empowered to film police officers engaged in egregious and potentially unlawful acts. And footage from police body cameras can provide the public an opportunity to view violent incidents with their own eyes.

In this episode, host Nicol Turner Lee speaks with Brookings scholars Rashawn Ray and Makada Henry-Nickie, and Keesha Middlemass, Associate Professor in Political Science at Howard University, about the benefits, risks, and limitations of technology in the criminal justice process.

