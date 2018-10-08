Brookings survey finds 50 percent of people are unfavorable to facial recognition software in retail stores to prevent theft

Fifty percent are unfavorable to the use of facial recognition software in retail stores to prevent theft, according to a survey undertaken by researchers at the Brookings Institution. Forty-four percent are unfavorable to using this software in airports to establish identity, 44 percent are unfavorable to it in stadiums as a way to protect people, and 38 percent are unfavorable to its use in schools to protect students.

There are differences in unfavorability by gender and age. Women (46 percent) are more unfavorable than men (40 percent) to the use of facial recognition software in stadiums. The same is true for young people for all the venues compared to senior citizens.

The Brookings survey was an online U.S. national poll undertaken with 2,000 adult internet users between September 23 to 27, 2018. It was overseen by Darrell M. West, vice president of Governance Studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution and the author of The Future of Work: Robots, AI, and Automation. Responses were weighted using gender, age, and region to match the demographics of the national internet population as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

Limits on use by law enforcement

Fifty percent believe there should be limits on the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement, 26 percent do not, and 24 percent are unsure.

There are differences by age. Young people (55 percent) were more supportive of limits on law enforcement than senior citizens (46 percent).

Does facial recognition software invade personal privacy?

The survey asked whether facial recognition software invades personal privacy. Forty-two percent think it does, 28 percent do not, and 30 percent are unsure.

Views of video cameras in public places

Nineteen percent say having video cameras in public places makes them nervous, 36 percent claim it calms them, and 45 percent are unsure.

Views of government regulation and government data bases

Thirty-five percent think the government should regulate facial recognition software very much, 34 percent say officials should somewhat regulate, 11 percent should not regulate very much, and 20 percent are unsure. Forty-nine percent believe the government should not compile a data base of people’s faces, 22 percent think they should, and 29 percent are unsure.

Survey Questions and Answers

1. How favorable are you to using facial recognition software at airports to establish your identity?

31% very unfavorable

13% somewhat unfavorable

13% somewhat favorable

18% very favorable

25% don’t know or no answer

2. How favorable are you to using facial recognition software in stadiums as a way to protect people?

29% very unfavorable

15% somewhat unfavorable

14% somewhat favorable

19% very favorable

23% don’t know or no answer

3. How favorable are you to using facial recognition software in retail stores as a way to prevent theft?

33% very unfavorable

17% somewhat unfavorable

11% somewhat favorable

16% very favorable

23% don’t know or no answer

4. How favorable are you to using facial recognition software in schools to protect students?

26% very unfavorable

11% somewhat unfavorable

16% somewhat favorable

25% very favorable

21% don’t know or no answer

5. Do you think there should be limits on the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement?

18% definitely no

8% possibly no

16% possibly yes

34% definitely yes

24% don’t know or no answer

6. Do you think the use of facial recognition software invades your personal privacy?

16% definitely no

12% possibly no

15% possibly yes

27% definitely yes

30% don’t know or no answer

7. Does having video cameras in public places make you feel:

9% very nervous

10% somewhat nervous

18% somewhat calm

18% very calm

45% don’t know or no answer

8. How much should the government regulate facial recognition software?

11% not very much

34% somewhat

35% very much

20% don’t know or no answer

9. Should the government compile a data base of pictures of people’s faces?

31% definitely no

18% possibly no

10% possibly yes

12% definitely yes

29% don’t know or no answer

Gender:

54.5% male, 45.5% female in sample

47.9% male, 52.1% female in target population

Age:

6.3% 18-24, 17.3% 25-34, 19.0% 35-44, 19.3% 45-54, 21.4% 55-64, 16.7% 65+ in sample

13.9% 18-24, 19.4% 25-34, 17.8% 35-44, 18.3% 45-54, 16.4% 55-64, 14.2% 65+ in target population

Region:

14.8% Northeast, 26.5% Midwest, 35.1% South, 23.6% West in sample

18.0% Northeast, 22.0% Midwest, 36.4% South, 23.6% West in target population

Survey Methodology

This online survey polled 2,000 adult internet users in the United States September 23 to 27, 2018 through the Google Surveys platform. Responses were weighted using gender, age, and region to match the demographics of the national internet population as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

In the 2012 presidential election, Google Surveys was the second most accurate poll of national surveys as judged by polling expert Nate Silver. In addition, the Pew Research Center undertook a detailed assessment of Google Surveys and found them generally to be representative of the demographic profile of national internet users. In comparing Google Survey results to its own telephone polls on 43 different substantive issues, Pew researchers found a median difference of about three percentage points between Google online surveys and Pew telephone polls. A 2016 analysis of Google Surveys published in the peer-reviewed methodology journal Political Analysis by political scientists at Rice University replicated a number of research results and concluded “GCS [Google Consumer Surveys] is likely to be a useful platform for survey experimentalists.”

This research was made possible by Google Surveys, which donated use of its online survey platform. The questions and findings are solely those of the researchers and not influenced by any donation. For more detailed information on the methodology, see the Google Surveys Whitepaper.