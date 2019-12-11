VIDEO: Brookings 2019, a year in review

“The Brookings Institution is a stellar performer—the amount you do, the focus on general research is something that should be commended to one and all,” said John Bercow, speaker of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, at a Brookings event this year. On a range of important policy issues—including manufacturing, automation, the benefits to the economy of immigrants and refugees, the problem of excessive bail, housing discrimination, tariffs and trade wars, girls’ education, Brexit, our divided politics, and much more—Brookings experts have over the past year engaged on the most pressing policy challenges of our time and offered fact-based solutions to meet them. Learn more in the video below.

Interested in donating to the Brookings Institution to support our work in 2020 and beyond? Visit the support page for more information.