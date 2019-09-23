Inclusion and Diversity

PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE ON DIVERSITY

It is my sincere belief that we derive great strength from diversity. If Brookings is to continue to play a leading role across its fields of study, we must commit to reflecting—in personnel and diversity of perspective—the global community we aim to serve. For this reason, I have made inclusion and diversity, or I&D, central to every aspect of Brookings’s work in the future.

Inclusion and diversity is deeply personal to me. In my 45-year career as a national security professional and Marine Corps General, I was afforded the great honor and good fortune to serve alongside so many extraordinary men and women that came from all walks of life. Their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives challenged us to be better. I understood the importance of promoting diversity and inclusivity—of acknowledging where we have work to do, and committing to improvements.

In 2018, Brookings began making demographic information on our workforce and our Board publicly available on an annual basis. As part of our commitment to I&D, transparency continues to be an important step towards keeping us accountable and something I’m proud to say is a relative first within the think tank community.

This demographic information is just part of the story. As part of our 2019 workforce demographics report, Brookings is also proud to announce a series of changes to our style guide to update the terminology with which our scholars write about race and ethnicity. These updates, which include capitalizing “Black” when referring to Black/African Americans, contribute to our overall efforts both to produce cutting-edge scholarship and foster an inclusive, diverse, and forward-looking community of Brookings scholars and staff.

Diversity among our staff—in terms of race, gender, and identity—is critical to our strength as an Institution. But so is inclusion. This means ensuring that each individual is heard, appreciated, and empowered to fully participate in Brookings’s mission. Please take a moment to read about the efforts that the Brookings’s I&D Committee and the broader Brookings community are undertaking to help ensure the advancement of this important priority.

– John R. Allen