[Many countries view the world as increasingly multipolar and are seeking to diversify their diplomatic ties.] They don’t see this world now as being led by China or led by the U.S. only. It benefits them to have relationships on both sides. [Further, harsh U.S. criticism of other countries’ relationships with China could backfire. The U.S.-China competition for allegiance might also] grant undue leverage [to the more powerful countries that resist taking sides.]