The current narrative about Chinese elites embracing Biden needs to be tempered with how many Chinese people are Trump fans. These chuan fen, or Trump fans, range from those who admire Trump’s strong man rule to Chinese dissidents in the diaspora who applaud Trump’s 'anti-CCP' stance. Some Chinese Trump fans living in the U.S. believe, just as some Latinos in Florida do, that Biden will usher in an unpalatable form of socialism.