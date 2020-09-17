[On the U.S.-Chinese relationship and climate change] There is absolutely no way that the world can meet its climate goals without the United States and China both acting aggressively on climate change. That won’t be easy, both because of the backdrop of the broader relationship and because it will only be possible if both countries understand the scale and speed of change that’s necessary. We’re not simply going to go back to where we were before, given where the two countries are at now. But it’s going to be very important to be able to ﬁnd a modus vivendi, where there are areas of disagreement and competition, but also areas where we can collaborate. Global problems are an area where we should be trying to collaborate, and climate change is certainly one of those.