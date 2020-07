[On the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on November 4, 2020] The choice of Biden or Trump in the White House is huge, not just for the US but for the world generally to deal with climate change. If Biden wins, November 4 is a blip, like a bad dream is over. If Trump wins, he seals the deal. The US becomes a non-player and the goals of Paris become very, very difficult. Without the US in the long term, they certainly aren't realistic.