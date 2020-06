[Following the deaths of Indian soldiers on the India-China border] I suspect China has lost another generation, in India, many of whom had seen China as an opportunity. Basically, now they will say we can’t trust them. Even if there was already an internal debate, this has strengthened the hands of those who have called for a rethinking. One thing this will put an end to is the idea that economic interdependence is going to alleviate political strains.