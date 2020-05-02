[On Kim Jong Un] He's a master at running the country but he’s also trapped by the country and the mythology. He inherited the nukes, the repressive bureaucracy, the gulags and the fear and there’s no way to escape it. If he wants to survive he has to continue the brutality. There’s no other way for him... I wouldn’t say he’s a sociopath. But he has a high tolerance for other people’s pain. It was extremely brutal how he killed his uncle and brother. It was public, gruesome and humiliating. And make no mistake. He did that for people outside the regime but mainly for people inside the regime. He wanted to let them know in no uncertain terms who was the boss.