[On negative WTI oil prices this week] Long before this spring’s epic oil-price crash, the energy sector was struggling with a longer-term existential threat. A scary new world had arrived, one in which oil demand was projected to peak in the next couple of decades even as external pressure surged – not just from environmental activists and regulators, but also from central banks and hedge funds – for Big Oil to diversify into lower-carbon energy sources. That pressure already had begun to reshape the industry’s business strategy. This week’s energy-market carnage shows every sign of intensifying that low-carbon shift.