[On oil prices] There is this idea that if the Trump administration pushes the Russians and Saudis hard enough, they can somehow bring oil prices up, but I think what that point of view misses is the idea that oil prices are going to stay low and there's nothing the administration can do to bring oil prices up to acceptable levels for U.S. producers because of the level of demand destruction. There may be a lack of understanding how little power they have in this market.