[On the U.S. intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement] It's damaging the international effort because the US is a big and important player. It's also important to note that there's a tremendous amount of climate action and activity in the US at the sub-national level by states and cities. The focus is particularly on states and cities that account for 68 percent of GDP, 65 percent of the population and more than 50 percent of emissions in the US. There's still some room for collaboration on the subnational level, and plenty of opportunities for think tanks and others to collaborate.