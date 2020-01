On the use of AI software HireVue in job interviews: "HireVue is ... looking at how candidates act in interviews. Their gestures and pose, if they’re leaning with their arms on the table, their tone and cadence. Inferring personality traits from a 25-minute video interview, I think, is probably incredibly difficult or impossible. And to tie it to outcomes like, can you be an investment banker or an accountant, is to me very far-fetched."