[On the effects of the attack on a Saudi oil facility on oil markets] The Saudis are still the indispensable country in oil markets. They’re still the world’s largest exporter. Even though the US produces a lot of oil, we’re still connected to global markets. Things that happen in the middle east or in other places can still affect us even though we have a lot of oil here. A disruption in Saudi is still really important to global oil prices. And prices that U.S. consumers pay are still based on global oil prices. We don’t get any sort of special deal.