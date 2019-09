Those outside China have more to gain by helping China improve its clean energy game than they do by thwarting it. Despite their trade-war chest-thumping, despite their framing of the push for cleaner energy as a nationalistic zero-sum game, Bei­jing, Brussels and Washington – or more specifically, Chinese and Western capitalists – need each other so each can do what they most want in the global clean en­ergy race: maximize the money they make.