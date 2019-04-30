I think we now have public documentation of what most in the international community assumed to be the case over the course of the long nuclear crisis - that Iran's program was never intended, as its leaders said, for the peaceful development of civilian nuclear energy but, in fact, was a military program intended to produce a nuclear weapons capability. That's something that, I think, all of the parties to the agreement understood very clearly, but we've never had public corroboration in terms of the full archive of the Iranian nuclear program.