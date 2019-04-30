 Skip to main content
I think we now have public documentation of what most in the international community assumed to be the case over the course of the long nuclear crisis - that Iran's program was never intended, as its leaders said, for the peaceful development of civilian nuclear energy but, in fact, was a military program intended to produce a nuclear weapons capability. That's something that, I think, all of the parties to the agreement understood very clearly, but we've never had public corroboration in terms of the full archive of the Iranian nuclear program.

Suzanne Maloney National Public Radio
