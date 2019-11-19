Oeindrila Dube is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings, and the Philip K. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies in Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

Dube’s work lies at the intersection of development economics and political economy. Much of her past work has sought to understand how economic shocks influence conflict. Her articles have appeared in leading journals including the Review of Economic Studies, the Journal of Political Economy, the American Political Science Review, and Science.

Her current work continues to study conflict, globally. One strand seeks to understand religiosity and radicalization in the Middle East and North Africa. Another focuses on strategies for improving police-community relations in Chicago, where she is working with the Chicago Police Department on large-scale experimental evaluations.

Dube is a board member and sector lead of the Crime and Violence Initiative at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), an affiliate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a fellow of Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development (BREAD) and an affiliate of the University of Chicago Crime Lab. She is currently also co-editor of the Journal of Development Economics.

Dube holds a doctorate in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, a master of philosophy in economics from Oxford, and a bachelor's degree in public policy from Stanford. Prior to her graduate studies, she worked at the World Bank, Oxfam International, and the Brookings Institution where she worked with Gene B. Sperling to establish the Brookings Center for Universal education.

She was also the recipient of a Rhodes Scholarship in 2002.