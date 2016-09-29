Melissa Bradley

Melissa L. Bradley is a tri-sector leader with more than 20 years of entrepreneurship, investment and leadership experience. In 2015, she was awarded the Anne S. Ferren Award for Curriculum Design and completed her Certificate for Online Learning. During the summer of 2016, Melissa was named as a nonresident senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. Since 2012 Melissa has been a professor of practice at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University where she serves as an expert lecturer on impact investing, social entrepreneurship, peer-to-peer economies and innovation. In 2015 she was awarded the Entrepreneurial Faculty Excellence Award and the Joseph F. LeMoine Award for Undergraduate and Graduate Teaching Excellence and in 2016 she was awarded the MBA Excellence in Teaching Award. She is Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sidecar Social Finance, a social impact agency that provides impact investing advisory and capital services to individuals, institutions, and social enterprises. She is also Founder and Curator of Venture DC, an initiative that seeks to empower emerging entrepreneurs who are addressing and solving some of DC's most pressing challenges related to health care, education, housing, economic security and access to financial services, specifically in Wards 7 and 8. Launched in 2015, the initiative has collaborated with the public and private sectors to bring human and financial capital to marginalized entrepreneurs across the City. Bradley has served as a Presidential Appointee under President Obama from 2012-2015. In this role she was Chief Strategy Officer at the Corporation for National and Community Service, served at the Department of Education and was responsible for securing over $20 million in public-private partnerships to support national service and My Brother’s Keeper. From 2014-2015 she served as Acting Director of the Social Innovation Fund, a White House Initiative committed to scaling ‘what works’ in our communities.