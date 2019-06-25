Dr. Jackson Nickerson is a nonresident senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings. Nickerson is also the Frahm Family Professor of Organization and Strategy at Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis. Nickerson was the associate dean and director of Brookings Executive Education from 2009 to 2017 and is an expert in leadership development in government as well as business strategy, strategic planning processes, and strategy execution.

He is the author of Leading Change from the Middle, Tackling Wicked Government Problems, and Leading Change in a Web 2.1 World, all of which are published by Brookings Press. He also authored Leading in Government: Practical advice to leadership questions from the front lines (Brookings Executive Education). A frequent collaborator with the Center for Homeland Defense and Security, he helps public, private, and nonprofit leaders advance their critical and diagnosis capabilities to increase the likelihood of solving the right problem the first time. He holds a Ph.D. in Business and Public Policy, an M.B.A., and a Master of M.S. Engineering, all from U.C. Berkeley, and a B.S. in Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He also was an engineer with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.