Erick Viramontes is a joint fellow at the Brookings Doha Center (BDC) and Qatar University (QU), where he teaches at the graduate level at QU’s Gulf Studies Program. Prior to this, he was professor of international relations at the Australian National University and of political anthropology at Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí in Mexico.

Erick holds a Ph.D. in Politics and International relations from the Australian National University, where he wrote a thesis about the deployment of discourses on national identity in several sites of cultural production in contemporary Qatar. He is interested in understanding how power operates in society through apparently non-political processes, especially those related with the embodiment of national and gender identities. He is also interested in looking at how social actors resist power through envisioning alternative ways to perform those same forms of identification. He is currently exploring answers to these questions by looking at the socio-political transformations taking place in the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, especially Qatar, which are implementing projects for reform aimed to diversify their economies away from their reliance on the exports of hydrocarbons.