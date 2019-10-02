Avril Haines is a deputy director of Columbia World Projects, a lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, and a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. She was appointed by President Obama to serve as a member of the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, and serves on a number of boards and advisory groups, including the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Bio Advisory Group, the Board of Trustees for the Vodafone Foundation, the Advisory Board for Foreign Policy for America, and the Refugees International Advisory Council.

Prior to joining Columbia University, Avril served as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security advisor to President Obama. Before that, she served as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Avril also held a number of senior legal positions in the government, including legal adviser to the National Security Council. Avril received her bachelor’s in physics from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Affiliations:

American Bar Association, Standing Committee on Law and National Security, member

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Encryption Working Group, member

Fairfax Security Solutions, LLC, consultant

Foreign Policy for America, advisory board, member

National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, member

National Security Action, advisory council and governance board, member

Network 20/20, advisory council, member

Nuclear Threat Initiative, advisory group, member

Palantir, consultant

Refugees International, policy advisory council, member

Syracuse University, National Security Practice, distinguished professor

Tikehau Investment Management, international advisory board, member

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Simon Skojdt Center for the Prevention of Genocide Advisory Group, co-chair

Vodafone Foundation, trustee

WestExec Advisors, consultant

Women in National Security, leadership council, honorary advisory committee

World Economic Forum, Global Future Council on Geopolitics, member