Asaad Alsaleh is a visiting fellow with the Brookings Doha Center His academic tenure began at the University of Utah, and he is currently an associate professor of Arabic Literature, Comparative and Cultural Studies at Indiana University. Alsaleh is also an Honorary Affiliate with the Middle East Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is interested in narratives demonstrating the intersection of Arabic literature and political culture, which resulted in the publication of his book, "Voices of the Arab Spring: Personal Stories from the Arab Revolutions," (Columbia University Press, 2015). His current research focuses on ISIS ideology.