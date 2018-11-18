 Skip to main content
Asaad Alsaleh

Asaad Alsaleh

Visiting Fellow - Brookings Doha Center

Asaad Alsaleh is a visiting fellow with the Brookings Doha Center  His academic tenure began at the University of Utah, and he is currently an associate professor of Arabic Literature, Comparative and Cultural Studies at Indiana University. Alsaleh is also an Honorary Affiliate with the Middle East Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is interested in narratives demonstrating the intersection of Arabic literature and political culture, which resulted in the publication of his book, "Voices of the Arab Spring: Personal Stories from the Arab Revolutions," (Columbia University Press, 2015). His current research focuses on ISIS ideology.

Topics
Middle East & North Africa
Additional Expertise Areas
ISIS
The Arab Spring
Cultural Studies
Comparative Literature
Experience
Current Positions
Visiting Fellow, Brookings Doha Center
Associate Professor of Arabic Literature, Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, Indiana University
Past Positions
Assistant Professor of Arabic Literature, Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, Indiana University.
Assistant Professor of Arabic, Comparative Literature, and Cultural Studies, Department of Languages and Literature, University of Utah.
Education
Ph.D., University of Arkansas, 2010
One Doctoral Year, English Literature, Oklahoma State University, 2006
M.A. English Language and Literature, Emporia State University, 2005
Post-Graduate Diploma in Literary Studies, University of Damascus, 2000
B.A. (cum laude, Top Fifth Student Certificate) English Language and Literature, University of Damascus, 1999
Language Fluency
Arabic
