Amit Khandelwal

Amit Khandelwal

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Amit Khandelwal is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and a Jerome Chazen Professor of Global Business at Columbia Business School. Khandelwal is currently a chair editor of The Review of Economics and Statistics and holds affiliations at the National Bureau of Economic Research, Council on Foreign Relations, and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab.

His research focuses on the link between international trade and economic development. He has studied how trade reforms in China and India affected participation in global markets and firms’ productivity. He has implemented randomized trials that explore the causal impacts of trade, foreign direct investment, and technology adoption in Egypt, Myanmar, and Pakistan. His most recent work has examined the U.S. trade war and its implications for the U.S. economy.

His expertise in policy issues includes international trade and industrial policy. At Columbia, he teaches courses in microeconomics, emerging markets, and has taught international seminars on the Indian, Chinese, and Myanmar economies.

Khandelwal received a doctorate in economics from Yale University and bachelor's degrees in economics and mathematics from Northwestern University.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Business & Industry
Developing Economies
Global Economy
Global Trade
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Current Positions
Jerome A. Chazen Professor of Global Business, Graduate School of Business, Columbia University
Team Member, Council on Foreign Relations
Senior Scholar, Chazen Institute
Faculty Associate Fellow, National Bureau of Economic Research
Fellow, Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development
Affiliate, International Growth Centre
Affiliate, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab
Past Positions
International Affairs Fellowship in International Economics, Council on Foreign Relations (2019-2020)
Director, Jerome A. Chazen Institute for Global Business, Columbia University (2016-2018)
Professor of Business, Graduate School of Business, Columbia University (2015-2016)
Gary Winnick and Martin Granoff Associate Professor of Business, Graduate School of Business, Columbia University (2013-2015)
Associate Professor of Economics and Finance, Graduate School of Business, Columbia University (2011-2012)
Assistant Professor of Economics and Finance, Graduate School of Business, Columbia University (2007-2011)
Peter B. Kenen Fellow, Princeton University (2011-2012)
Education
Ph.D. in Economics, Yale University (2007)
B.A. in Mathematics and Economics, Northwestern University (2002)
