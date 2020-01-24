Amit Khandelwal is a nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings and a Jerome Chazen Professor of Global Business at Columbia Business School. Khandelwal is currently a chair editor of The Review of Economics and Statistics and holds affiliations at the National Bureau of Economic Research, Council on Foreign Relations, and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab.

His research focuses on the link between international trade and economic development. He has studied how trade reforms in China and India affected participation in global markets and firms’ productivity. He has implemented randomized trials that explore the causal impacts of trade, foreign direct investment, and technology adoption in Egypt, Myanmar, and Pakistan. His most recent work has examined the U.S. trade war and its implications for the U.S. economy.

His expertise in policy issues includes international trade and industrial policy. At Columbia, he teaches courses in microeconomics, emerging markets, and has taught international seminars on the Indian, Chinese, and Myanmar economies.

Khandelwal received a doctorate in economics from Yale University and bachelor's degrees in economics and mathematics from Northwestern University.