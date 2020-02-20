Growth paradigms are shifting. Advances in digital technologies and automation are reshaping growth and distributional dynamics as they transform markets and the worlds of work and business. Economies are facing change nationally as well as internationally as their comparative advantages shift and globalization goes digital. And change will only intensify as artificial intelligence and other innovations drive the digital revolution to another level.

The new technologies have great potential to boost economic growth and human welfare. Paradoxically, however, growth has slowed. At the same time, economic inequality has increased in many economies. What explains the recent trends and what are the prospects going forward? How can the potential of the new technologies be better harnessed? What is the role of policies in capturing the new opportunities and meeting the new challenges? Will the era of smart machines demand smarter policies?

A new book, “Growth in a Time of Change: Global and Country Perspectives on a New Agenda,” addresses these issues. It is the first of a two-volume research project that examines how the growth agenda is being reshaped by change, focusing especially on technological transformation. The project is a collaboration between the Brookings Institution and the Korea Development Institute (KDI).

On March 4, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings, together with KDI, is hosting an event to discuss key elements of change in the growth agenda and what they mean for policy. A short presentation by the book’s co-editors will be followed by a panel discussion. The panel will then take questions from the audience.