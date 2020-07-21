A cross-service discussion on US national security priorities and challenges
The Brookings Federal Executive Fellows program is a longstanding initiative that hosts career officers from each military service and the Coast Guard for a year of research on defense topics. On July 27, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host the outgoing class of Federal Executive Fellows for a conversation on U.S. national security and defense policy. The fellows will discuss the challenges they see on the horizon for their respective services, from the use of force, civil-military relations and force structure, to the strategic dilemmas confronting the United States in the Arctic and other increasingly contested regions. Likewise, the fellows will reflect on the importance of public service, and what they have learned from their year of research in residence at Brookings.
Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon will moderate the discussion. Questions from the audience will follow the conversation. Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter @BrookingsFP.
Agenda
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
Co-Director, Security and Strategy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Chesley Dycus
Federal Executive Fellow - Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
Eric Reid
Federal Executive Fellow - Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
Thomas Burke
Federal Executive Fellow - Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
Jessica Worst
Federal Executive Fellow - Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
More Information
