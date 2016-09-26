book
Youth Unemployment and Employment Policy
A Global Perspective
This informative book discusses in depth the youth unemployment “problem” and examines the various policy responses to it, including education and training, and active labor market policy. It emphasizes the need for adequate labor market information, policy monitoring and program evaluation to help provide more and better quality jobs for young people—while also offering specific recommendations and guidelines for this age group in industrialized, transition and developing countries.
Policy Entrepreneurship
