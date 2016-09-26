Yearbook of Labour Statistics, 2008

Since its first edition in 1935–36, the Yearbook of Labour Statistics has established itself as the world’s foremost work of statistical reference on labor questions. Each volume brings data together in systematic form from a vast network of authoritative sources in 190 countries, areas, and territories. Data are published, wherever possible, according to the latest versions of the following international standard classifications: International Standard Industrial Classification of all Economic Activities (ISIC), Revision 3; International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO-88); International Classification of Status in Employment (ICSE-93) and the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED), 1976. Ye arbook of Labour Statistics: Country Profiles offers a new format showing the latest available statistics on the topics of economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labor cost, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts. Time series are covered in a separate volume. The book also includes global and regional estimates on the economically active population, employment, and unemployment.