Yearbook of Labour Statistics, 2008

Since its first edition in 1935–36, the Yearbook of Labour Statistics has established itself as the world’s foremost work of statistical reference on labor questions. Each volume brings data together in systematic form from a vast network of authoritative sources in 190 countries, areas, and territories. Y earbook of Labour Statistics: Time Series covers the preceding ten years with 31 tables corresponding to nine major substantive chapters on economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labor cost, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts.