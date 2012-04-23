Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2005

Celebrating its sixty-fourth year as the world’s foremost statistical reference on labour questions, this annual resource provides the principal labor statistics for over 190 countries, areas’ and territories, with tables providing detailed data from the last ten years. Drawing mainly from national statistical services or official national publications, the data comprising this volume are published whenever possible, according to the latest versions of the international standard classifications. Nine comprehensive chapters focus on economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labor costs, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts. Includes texts in English, Spanish, and French.