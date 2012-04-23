Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2004

Now celebrating its 63rd year as the world’s foremost statistical reference on labour questions, this annual resource provides the principal labour statistics for over 190 countries, areas and territories, with tables providing detailed data from the last ten years. Drawing mainly from national statistical services or official national publications, the data comprising this volume are published whenever possible, according to the latest versions of the international standard classifications. Nine comprehensive chapters focus on economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labour costs, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts. The CD-ROM duplicates the printed publication but provides over 40 years of data, rather than the 10 years covered in the printed edition of the Yearbook of Labour Statistics. It also includes the 10 volumes of series Sources and Methods: Labour Statistics to complement the brief explanations given in the Yearbook tables. As with the printed edition, it contains 31 tables corresponding to the nine major substantive chapters on economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labour cost, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts.