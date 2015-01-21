Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2003

Since its first edition in 1935-36, the Yearbook of Labour Statistics has established itself as the world’s foremost work of statistical reference on labour questions, bringing together in systematic form a mass of data from a vast network of authoritative sources of information in some 190 countries. Data are published, wherever possible, according to the latest versions of the following international standard classifications: International Standard Industrial Classification of all Economic Activities (ISIC), Revision 3; International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO-88); International Classification of Status in Employment (ICSE-93) and the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED), 1976. This new (62nd) edition contains 31 tables corresponding to nine major substantive chapters on economically active populations, employment, unemployment, hours of work, labour cost, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts. The series usually cover the preceding ten years. Data with monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly frequency relating to general series on employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages and consumer price indices are published in the Bulletin of Labour Statistics.