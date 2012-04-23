Yearbook of Labour Statistics 2009

Since its first edition in 1935–36, the Yearbook of Labour Statistics has established itself as the world’s foremost work of statistical reference on labor questions. The comprehensive volume brings together in systematic form a mass of data from a vast network of authoritative sources in 190 countries.

Data are published, wherever possible, according to the latest versions of the following international standard classifications: International Standard Industrial Classification of all Economic Activities (ISIC), Revision 3; International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO-88); International Classification of Status in Employment (ICSE-93) and the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED), 1976.

Time Series contains 31 tables corresponding to nine major substantive chapters on economically active population, employment, unemployment, hours of work, wages, labor cost, consumer prices, occupational injuries, and strikes and lockouts for the preceding ten years.

This trilingual volume (in English, French, and Spanish), along with its companion book, Yearbook of Labour Statistics: Country Profiles, will be a valuable resource for labor statisticians, specialists in labor market policy, economists, governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations, and researchers.