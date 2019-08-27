World Trade Statistical Review 2019

This report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in world trade, focusing on the most recent trends in goods and services trade and the participation of developing economies in world trade. The publication also looks ahead to future developments. The analytical chapters are complemented by a statistical appendix containing over 60 tables providing detailed data on trade by region and sector. The publication serves as an invaluable reference tool for researchers, policy makers and anyone interested in international trade.

Also available in French and Spanish