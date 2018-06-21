World Trade Report 2018

The 2018 World Trade Report analyses how digital technologies are transforming global commerce and international trade cooperation. It examines in particular how trade is likely to evolve in the coming 10 to 15 years as a result of digital technologies, such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and blockchain. Case studies provide concrete examples of how companies are already using new technologies to streamline their operations. The report also include contributions from academics and leading experts on how they see digital technologies having an impact on the future of trade and the nature of trade cooperation.